Auto Trader Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Auto Trader Group plc has executed a buyback of 350,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 801.6885 pence per share, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 893,382,942.

