Auto Trader Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

November 14, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group has repurchased 300,000 of its own shares at an average price of 794.2464 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Merrill Lynch International, contributes to a strategic effort to manage the company’s share capital effectively. Following this purchase, Auto Trader now holds nearly 5 million shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

