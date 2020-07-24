Auto tech firm Veoneer losses narrow in Q2, stands by outlook

STOCKHOLM, July 24 (Reuters) - Swedish auto technology group Veoneer reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter operating loss on Friday and stood by its forecast for losses to narrow in 2020 over 2019, despite the still raging pandemic.

The maker of radars and vision systems reported a $64 million operating loss, improving from a $137 million loss a year ago and well above the mean forecast for a $134 million loss in a poll of analysts published on the company's website. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VEONEER RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.