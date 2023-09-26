News & Insights

US Markets

Auto suppliers urge Biden to provide financial assistance to address strike

Credit: REUTERS/DIEU-NALIO CHERY

September 26, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. auto suppliers on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to provide federal assistance to help auto parts companies impacted by the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association, in a letter seen by Reuters urged Biden to "effectuate federal assistance to ensure the viability of this critical industry sector. Without federal assistance, the ability of the automotive industry to resume full manufacturing capacity is at risk."

The group wants the Biden administration to provide low-interest loans and consider loan forgiveness for struggling small suppliers. Biden is headed to Detroit on Tuesday to show support for striking UAW workers.

The White House did not immediately comment and has previously declined to comment on whether it is considering programs to support auto suppliers.

The ongoing strikes have already forced some auto suppliers to cut production and furlough some workers. The letter cited "immediate concern" for smaller suppliers with revenue of less than $200 million. It urged the Biden administration to establish a Small Business Administration program or other agencies "to maintain workforce and operational capacity."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.