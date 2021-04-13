US Markets
MG

Auto supplier Magna sees 2023 sales of $43 bln-$45.5 bln - company slide

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published

Auto supplier Magna International Inc expects global sales to hit as much as $45.5 billion in 2023, according to company slides posted before the company's investor day.

DETROIT, April 13 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Magna International Inc MG.TO expects global sales to hit as much as $45.5 billion in 2023, according to company slides posted before the company's investor day.

The company expects sales to grow to a range of $43 billion to $45.5 billion in 2023, up from $32.6 billion in 2020, it said in slides posted online.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, editing by Ed Osmond)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular