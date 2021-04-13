Auto supplier Magna sees 2023 sales of $43 bln-$45.5 bln - company slide

DETROIT, April 13 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Magna International Inc MG.TO expects global sales to hit as much as $45.5 billion in 2023, according to company slides posted before the company's investor day.

The company expects sales to grow to a range of $43 billion to $45.5 billion in 2023, up from $32.6 billion in 2020, it said in slides posted online.

