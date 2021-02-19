US Markets
Auto supplier Magna sees 2021 revenue above estimates as profit surges on demand rebound

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Friday reported a 67% jump in fourth-quarter profit and forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates, driven by a rebound in vehicle sales from pandemic lows.

Customers are preferring to buy vehicles that provide more safety than public transportation during the health crisis, boosting demand for auto suppliers.

The Ontario-based company expects full-year revenue of $40 billion to $41.6 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $38.41 billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $738 million, or $2.45 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $440 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $10.57 billion from $9.40 billion.

