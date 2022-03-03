US Markets
Auto supplier Magna idles Russian plants following invasion of Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc on Thursday said it is idling its operations in Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like most in the international community, we remain deeply concerned with the very unfortunate situation in Ukraine," Magna Vice President Tracy Fuerst said in a statement. "Given current conditions, Magna is idling its Russian operations."

Magna operates six plants in Russia that employ 2,500 people. The company did not say whether those workers would be laid off or paid during the down time.

