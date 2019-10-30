Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

Contributors
Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Lisa Pauline Mattackal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat at 0810 GMT, with auto stocks .SXAP climbing 1.2% to their highest level in nearly six months.

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI confirmed merger talks with French rival PSA PEUP.PA, a potential deal that could reshape the global auto industry and create a European powerhouse.

Shares of both companies rose between 7% and 8%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index.

However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade pact resurfaced after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that it might not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.

Trade-sensitive tech .SX8P and commodity-linked stocks .SXPP were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE fell 5% after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter, partly due to costs for a major restructuring.

Markets now await a raft of euro zone economic indicators that will shed light on the health of the trading bloc, along with an expected interest-rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters