Auto start-up Luminar to go public in $3.4 bln deal

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Autonomous vehicle start-up Luminar Technologies Inc said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Gores Metropoulos Inc for about $3.4 billion.

The deal includes $400 million of cash from Gores Metropoulos and $170 million financing into Luminar by investors including tech billionaire Peter Thiel and Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

Luminar makes lidar sensors and software for autonomous vehicles.

