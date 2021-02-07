AAPL

Auto shares pull S.Korea's KOSPI lower as Hyundai Motor, Kia deny Apple project

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares slid on Monday, pulled down by auto stocks as Hyundai Motor group's denial on Apple project disappointed investors. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

(Corrects grammar syntax in headline to say 'deny' not 'denies')

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The KOSPI fell 8.91 points, or 0.29%, to 3,111.72 as of 0207 GMT, trimming early losses of as much as 1.12%.

** South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp shares tumbled as much as 8.42% and 15.27%, respectively, after they said they are not in talks with Apple Inc on developing autonomous vehicles.

** The sub-index for transportation equipment dropped 6.81%, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis , Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Wia were down 8.37%, 8.14% and 9.97%, respectively.

** Other heavyweights were trading mixed: Samsung Electronics edged up 0.24%, while Samsung BioLogics added 0.12%. Chipmaker SK Hynix and batterymaker LG Chem were down 0.78% and 2.92% each.

** Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data scheduled to be released on 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

** "The (KOSPI) trading volumes will likely stay subdued ahead of the nation's Lunar New Year holiday this week, but short-term volatility may rise due to the expiry of (KOSPI) options on Wednesday," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Corp.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 229.1 billion won ($204.85 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.59.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 0.993%. ($1 = 1,118.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY (CORRECTED)

