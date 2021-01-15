Driven Brands Holdings, North America's largest automotive services company with more than 4,100 locations, raised $700 million by offering 31.8 million shares at $22, above the range of $17 to $20. The company offered 6.2 million fewer shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $3.6 billion.



Driven Brands Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DRVN. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Baird, Piper Sandler, and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Auto service group Driven Brands prices downsized IPO above the range at $22 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

