Auto Roundup: Quarterly Results of TSLA, LAD, WGO, GPC & ALV in Focus

Last week, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (“ACEA”) released data for passenger car registrations for September 2022. The European Union (EU) passenger vehicle market increased 9.6% last month to 787,870 units, marking the second straight month of growth this year. Registrations in Italy, Germany, Spain and France witnessed a year-over-year rise of 5.4%, 14.1%, 12.7% and 5.5%, respectively. During the first nine months of 2022, new car registrations contracted 9.9% from the prior-year period to 6,784,090 units. During this period, all the major EU markets witnessed a decline in registrations — Italy (16.3%), France (11.8%), Spain (7.4%) and Germany (7.4%).

Meanwhile, third-quarter 2022 earnings for the auto sector kicked off last week. Electric vehicle (EV) king Tesla TSLA managed to maintain its beat streak in the third quarter of 2022 despite industry challenges, but its revenues fell short of the consensus mark. Recreational vehicle maker Winnebago Industries WGO also reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues, but the bottom line surpassed estimates. Auto retailer Lithia Motors LAD and automotive equipment supplier Autoliv Inc. ALV missed revenue and sales estimates for the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, auto replacement parts provider Genuine Parts Company GPC delivered a comprehensive beat.

While TSLA and GPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WGO and ALV are Ranked #3 (Hold). firms. Lithia Motors currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inside the Headlines

Tesla reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.05 a share, up from the year-ago figure of 62 cents and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. This marked the seventh consecutive earnings beat for the company. Higher-than-expected revenues from Energy Generation and Storage and the Services and Other segments resulted in this outperformance. Our estimate for the bottom line was $1.06 a share.

Total revenues came in at $21,454 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 56%. However, the top line lagged the consensus mark of $22,323 million. The EV giant reported an overall gross margin of 25.1% for the reported quarter. Further, the operating margin came in at 17.2%. (Tesla Pulls Off 7th Consecutive Beat in Q3 Earnings)

Winnebago reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 27, 2022). The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 a share and rose 14% year over year. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and pre-tax income from the Motorhome and Marine segments. However, revenues of $1,179.1 million missed the consensus mark of $1,197.3 million but grew 14% year over year.

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $282.2 million as of Aug 27, 2022, down from $434.6 million on Aug 28, 2021. The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) increased to $545.9 million from $528.6 million, recorded on Aug 28, 2021. During the quarter under discussion, WGO approved a new share buyback authorization of up to $350 million of the company’s common stock. (Winnebago Q4 Earnings Top Estimates & Sales Miss, Up Y/Y)

Lithia reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $11.08 per share, decreasing from the prior-year quarter’s $11.21. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.91. Lower-than-expected revenues from new vehicle retail and F&I segments resulted in the downslide. Total revenues jumped 18.2% year over year to $7,295.7 million. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,369 million.

Lithia had cash and cash equivalents of $233 million as of Sep 30, 2022, up from $174.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $5,222.3 million, marking an increase from $3,185.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.So far this year, LAD has repurchased 2.3 million shares at a weighted average price of roughly $281. Under the current share repurchase authorization, approximately $77 million remains available. (Lithia's Q3 Earnings Miss, SG&A Expenses & Debt Rise)

Autoliv reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. This was due to lower-than-expected revenues from the Airbags/Associated Products and the Seatbelts/Associated Products segments. The bottom line, nevertheless, shot up 68% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported net sales of $2,302 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,344 million. The top line, however, soared 25% year over year.

The company forecasts full-year 2022 organic sales growth of around 15%, compared with 13-16% guided previously. Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated within the higher end of 6-7%. Operating cash flow expectations have been brought down to the band of $700-$750 million from $750-$850 million forecast earlier. The projection for capex, net, of sales, remains unchanged at around 5.5%. (Autoliv Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag, '22 Sales View Revised)

Genuine Parts reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance.

The company reported net sales of $5,675 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,392 million. The top line rose 17.8% year over year. The upside resulted from 12.7% growth in comparable sales and 9.1% benefit from acquisitions, partly offset by a net unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation to the tune of 4%. (Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y)

Price Performance

The following table shows the price movement of some of the major auto players over the last week and six-month period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Next in the Auto Space?

Industry watchers will keep a tab on September 2022 commercial vehicle registrations to be released by the ACEA this week. Investors are also awaiting the quarterly releases of a host of auto biggies that are slated to report this week.



