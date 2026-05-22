This Auto Retailer Repurchased $72 Million of Stock. One Fund Added $65 Million More

Key Points

Conifer Management bought 186,608 shares of Group 1 Automotive last quarter; the estimated transaction value is $65.10 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $26.08 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price changes.

The transaction accounts for 12.43% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade, Conifer holds 755,032 GPI shares worth $249.64 million.

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On May 14, 2026, Conifer Management disclosed a buy of 186,608 shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), an estimated $65.10 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Conifer Management increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 186,608 shares. The estimated transaction value is $65.10 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $26.08 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movements.

What else to know

Conifer’s buy lifts its Group 1 Automotive holding to 47.66% of reported U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: GPI: $249.64 million (47.7% of AUM) NYSE: EQH: $155.86 million (29.8% of AUM) NYSE: LAD: $52.94 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: MNDY: $27.64 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: RMNI: $19.40 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Group 1 Automotive shares were priced at $334.33, down 24% over one year and underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 50 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.47 billion Net Income (TTM) $323.60 million Dividend Yield 0.6% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $334.33

Company snapshot

Group 1 Automotive offers new and used vehicles, parts, service contracts, vehicle maintenance, repair services, and related financing and insurance products.

The firm operates a network of automotive dealerships and franchises, generating revenue through vehicle sales, aftersales services, and finance/insurance commissions.

It serves retail automotive customers across U.S. states and dozens of towns in the United Kingdom.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is a leading automotive retailer with a significant presence in the United States and the United Kingdom, operating over 250 dealerships. The company leverages scale and geographic diversification to offer a broad range of automotive brands and services.

What this transaction means for investors

After the purchase, Group 1 accounted for nearly 48% of Conifer's reported U.S. equity portfolio, making it by far the fund's largest holding, and that’s certainly important to note.



The timing is also notable because Group 1's operating results have held up better than the stock price. While investors remain worried about vehicle affordability and higher interest rates, the company generated $5.4 billion in first-quarter revenue (just shy of $5.5 billion one year prior) and increased diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to $10.82. Management also highlighted record U.K. gross profit of $230.6 million and a 5% increase in high-margin parts and service gross profit, an area that tends to be more resilient than vehicle sales during slower economic periods.



The company continues to allocate capital aggressively as well, repurchasing 205,190 shares for $72.4 million during the quarter while maintaining more than $306 million of remaining buyback authorization.



Ultimately, Conifer appears to see a disconnect between Group 1's earnings power and its valuation. Auto retail remains cyclical, but a growing aftersales business, disciplined capital returns, and strong U.K. execution could give patient shareholders more upside than the market currently expects.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monday.com and Rimini Street. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.