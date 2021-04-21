US Markets
Auto retailer Lithia Motors quarterly profit more than triples

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Lithia Motors Inc posted a jump in quarterly profit of more than three times as the U.S. auto retailer benefited from strong demand and higher vehicle prices.

Net income was $156.2 million, or $5.81 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $46.2 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue surged 55% to $4.34 billion.

