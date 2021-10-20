Auto retailer Lithia Motors profit nearly doubles as lower supplies keep prices high

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N reported a 94% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by tight vehicle inventories that have pushed prices to record levels.

The company's net income rose to $307.9 million, or $10.11 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

