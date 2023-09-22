Auto parts maker Marelli to discuss Italian plant closure with unions

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Marelli will consult unions on a plan announced this week to shut one of its plants producing components for internal combustion engines (ICE) hit by the transition to electric mobility, the unions said on Friday.

As a gesture of goodwill, the company has suspended for 10 days the closure procedure for the plant, which is located in the town of Crevalcore in the northern region of Emilia Romagna and currently employs around 230 people.

Unions, which called out workers in other Marelli plants across Italy in sympathy strikes on Friday, welcomed the move.

"This allows us to start the dialogue without a clock already ticking," they said in a statement.

"We want a discussion to reach a solution that ensures continued production and jobs at the Crevalcore site," they added.

The plant manufactures plastic components and processes aluminium components for ICEs.

Marelli, owned by private equity firm KKR KKR.N, was created in 2019 after Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis STLAM.MI, sold its car parts unit Magneti Marelli.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

