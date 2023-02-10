Auto parts maker Magna's quarterly profit plunges on higher costs

Adds background

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a nearly 80% slump in its quarterly profit on Friday, as the Canadian auto parts maker struggled with higher costs for labor, energy and from higher engineering costs related to its electrification and self-driving businesses.

Chip shortages, lost production and rising raw material costs have battered big auto parts and technology suppliers during 2022.

Magna, which makes parts such as body structures, chassis and powertrain for automakers including Ford Motor F.N and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, warned last month its profits would not meet its earlier expectations because of a number of issues including higher-than-expected warranty costs, lower sales and provisions for bills that customers might not pay.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.