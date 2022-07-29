Auto parts maker Magna posts quarterly loss

US Markets
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a quarterly loss on Friday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China continue to pressure global vehicle production.

The company posted a net loss of $156 million, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $424 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Tech and auto firms with factories in China have faced business disruptions due to pandemic-related lockdowns, while the conflict in Ukraine also pushed up energy and logistics costs.

