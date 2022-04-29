Auto parts maker Magna lowers profit outlook on chip shortage, supply disruptions

Adds details, background

April 29 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO on Friday lowered its annual profit forecast, as a global semiconductor shortage and rising raw material prices pressure vehicle production.

Automakers and auto parts suppliers were hit by elevated costs of raw materials, inflation and supply chain disruptions in the first quarter, hurting their ability to deliver vehicles.

The global automotive chip shortage has forced many of Magna's marquee clients, including Toyota 7203.T, General Motors GM.N, Ford Motor F.N and Stellantis STLA.MI, to either idle plants or cut back production.

"Due to current geopolitical events and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, industry estimates for vehicle production have been lowered, and we are facing inflation and commodity headwinds," Magna Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri said.

The Aurora, Canada-based manufacturer reported net sales of $9.64 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared to $10.18 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $364 million, or $1.22 per share, from $615 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Magna expects annual net income attributable to the company between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, down from its previous forecast of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

