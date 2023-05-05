News & Insights

Auto parts maker Magna International raises annual sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 05, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters

May 5 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc MG.TO on Friday raised its full-year sales forecast as the Canadian auto parts maker expects light vehicle production to improve in its two biggest markets of North America and Europe.

The global auto industry is recovering from chip shortages and elevated prices for raw materials, freight and labor that had shackled efforts to meet customer demand.

Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between $40.2 billion and $41.8 billion, up from its previous forecast of $39.6 billion to $41.2 billion

