Auto parts maker Magna International raises annual forecast

Corrects date to May 5, from May 3

May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO, on Friday, raised its full-year sales forecast as easing supply chain constraints improve prospects for ramping up production.

Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between $40.2 billion and $41.8 billion, up from its previous forecast of $39.6 billion to $41.2 billion.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

