US Markets
HON

Auto-parts maker Garrett files for bankruptcy

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. auto-parts maker Garrett Motion Inc said on Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as it struggled with heavy debt due to a payment settlement dispute with former parent Honeywell International Inc and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. auto-parts maker Garrett Motion Inc said on Sunday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as it struggled with heavy debt due to a payment settlement dispute with former parent Honeywell International Inc HON.N and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garrett said it entered into a "stalking horse" purchase agreement with private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $2.1 billion.

The "stalking horse" agreement would imply that any other bids that come in must be higher than the offer made by KPS. The agreement is subject to court approval.

Garrett said it was also seeking court's approval for a $250 million debtor-in-possession financing facility. Throughout the reorganization process, Garrett expects to operate without interruption.

The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion, according to a filing with the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Automakers have been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak, as it shuttered vehicle factories and led to a slump in production and disrupted supply chains.

"...the financial strains of the heavy debt load and liabilities we inherited in the spin-off from Honeywell - all exacerbated by COVID-19 - have created a significant long-term burden on our business," Chief Executive Officer Olivier Rabiller said in a statement.

In January, the company accused Honeywell of devising the spinoff of Garett, its transportation systems business, in late 2018 to offload Honeywell's liabilities related to asbestos-exposure claims. https://bwnews.pr/35SrIZ3

Garrett expects to emerge from the Chapter 11 and complete the sale process in early 2021.

Morgan Stanley & Co Llc and Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisers to Garrett.

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP were legal advisers. AlixPartners served as Garrett's restructuring adviser.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular