Auto parts maker BorgWarner profit beats on smaller-than-expected sales dip

By Ben Klayman and Ankit Ajmera

May 6 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc BWA.N reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its sales decline was not as bad as feared during the COVID-19 pandemic that also forced the U.S. auto parts maker to cut its full-year outlook.

The company, which makes auto transmissions, said it now expected its 2020 sales to fall about 23% at the mid point to $7.63 billion, amid several automakers cutting production drastically due to the coronavirus crisis.

BorgWarner did not provide details about the status of its pending acquisition of smaller rival Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N and the damage caused at BorgWarner's South Carolina plant last month by a tornado.

The fate of the deal to buy UK-based Delphi was thrown into question on March 31 when BorgWarner threatened to walk away after Delphi drew down on a credit line without BorgWarner's approval. The January deal valued Delphi at $3.3 billion.

Delphi tapped its $500 million revolving credit facility to help it weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, and BorgWarner said that breached the deal terms.

After a 30-day period to address the issue expired last week, the companies said they hoped to negotiate a solution and were still targeting to close the deal in the second half of 2020.

The deal, BorgWarner's biggest in at least a decade, is meant to add Delphi's expertise in power electronics and expand BorgWarner's portfolio in clean technologies.

BorgWarner said on Wednesday it had liquidity of more than $3 billion to support its operations through 2020.

Last month, BorgWarner disclosed extensive damage caused by a tornado at its Seneca, South Carolina, plant, which makes transfer cases for some of Ford Motor Co's F.N most profitable vehicles, such as four wheel-drive F-series pickups and large SUVs.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it was assessing the damage, but pictures in local media have shown the plant's support beams exposed after the roof was peeled off, missing walls, piles of twisted metal and destroyed trailers that had been loaded with parts.

BorgWarner has said insurance is expected to cover repair or replacement of the plant, as well as replacement of lost profits.

On an adjusted basis, BorgWarner earned 77 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 50 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. But it was less than the EPS of $1 per share in the year-ago period.

BorgWarner's net sales declined about 11% to $2.28 billion, but topped the Wall Street estimate of $2.03 billion.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Rashmi Aich)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

