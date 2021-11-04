Auto parts maker Aptiv's profit tumbles 70% as chip crunch hurts carmakers

Adds net sales from press statement, background

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc APTV.N reported a 70% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as demand for its products took a hit from lower production of cars driven by a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The chip shortage has taken a toll on Aptiv's customers including General Motors Co GM.N, which reported lower revenue and profit in the third quarter, with the auto industry also grappling with strained supply chains and rising commodity prices.

Several major car makers have also been forced to curb output compounding headwinds for Aptiv, which makes advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle computers and high-voltage cabling used in automobiles.

Net income fell to $86 million, or 32 cents per share, for the quarter, from $283 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $3.65 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.