Auto Partner (WSE:APR) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 23.66

The average one-year price target for Auto Partner (WSE:APR) has been revised to PLN23.66 / share. This is a decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of PLN26.42 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN21.01 to a high of PLN26.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.61% from the latest reported closing price of PLN17.58 / share.

Auto Partner Maintains 0.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.84%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Partner. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APR is 0.24%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.27% to 1,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEWX - Ave Maria World Equity Fund holds 447K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APR by 11.24% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 285K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APR by 8.39% over the last quarter.

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 268K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 248K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing a decrease of 53.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APR by 5.49% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

