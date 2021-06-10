Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 10 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower on Thursday as energy and automakers' shares slipped, with investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.1% by 0713 GMT, snapping a four-day winning streak. Automakers .SXAP slid nearly 1%, while oil and gas sector .SXEP shed 0.9%.

Euro zone stocks .STOXXE fell 0.2%, ahead of the ECB policy decision and its projections for economic growth and inflation. The statement is due at 1145 GMT.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE got a boost from a 2.2% jump in BT Group BT.L after U.S. firm Altice Group ATUS.N said it had taken a 12.1% stake in Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator. .L

French digital music company Believe BLV.PA, which helps to distribute music via deals with platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, dropped 10.2% in its stock market debut.

