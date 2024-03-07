Auto Giants Fuel Brazil's Green Transition With Billion-Dollar Bets

As Brazil steps on the gas to decarbonize the national fleet, auto giants are rapidly taking notice and making massive investment plans for the country. The most recent announcements have come from Stellantis STLA and Toyota TM. Just yesterday, Stellantis announced plans to invest 30 billion reais (more than $6 billion) in Brazil between 2025 and 2030 to develop flex-hybrid vehicles. The day before yesterday, Toyota confirmed an 11 billion reais (more than $2 billion) investment in the country through 2030 to rev up hybrid vehicle production.

The announcements by STLA and TM follow the multibillion-dollar investment plans of other automotive heavyweights like General Motors GM, Volkswagen VWAGY, BYD Co Ltd BYDDY and Hyundai. Before delving into the specifics of automakers' plans in Brazil, let's explore why these companies are pouring money into Latin America's largest economy.

Brazil's Sustainable Mobility Agenda

Automakers are accelerating investments in Brazil amid the country's growing importance as a hub for automotive innovation and sustainability initiatives. The nation kicked off its National Green Mobility and Innovation Program (Mover) in 2024, aimed at reducing carbon emissions from the automotive fleet through tax incentives.

The Mover program will offer significant tax incentives to companies that invest in decarbonization efforts and meet sustainability requirements, fostering a conducive environment for automotive innovation. With 19.3 billion reais (close to $4 billion) allocated for tax incentives between 2024 and 2028, companies are motivated to adopt greener practices and develop environment-friendly vehicles.

The new guidelines established under the Mover program include mandates for fleet sustainability and incentives for the production of new technologies. By promoting investments in energy efficiency and setting higher sustainability standards, the government aims to position Brazil as a leader in green mobility and automotive innovation.

The Brazilian government's commitment to fostering innovation and modernization in the automotive sector has heralded a wave of investments lately. Multinational automakers have collectively pledged roughly 70 billion reais so far in 2024 toward various initiatives, many of which focus on the development of electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids.

Automakers’ Big Bets in Brazil

Stellantis' monumental R$30 billion investment represents the largest commitment ever made by an automaker in the Brazilian and South American automotive sectors. The funding will facilitate the launch of more than 40 new products between 2025 and 2030, alongside the development of cutting-edge Bio-Hybrid technologies and innovative decarbonization solutions across the automotive supply chain.

The company's inaugural flex-hybrid model is set to debut later this year as part of a broader initiative to unveil 40 new models by the decade's end. Stellantis' Bio-Hybrid technology will encompass three hybrid powertrains to be gradually introduced to the market, including Bio-Hybrid electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT), Bio-Hybrid Plug-In and BEV (100% electric) variants, with availability expected by late 2024.

The latest investment plan of the Italian-American auto biggie aligns with its global commitment of €50 billion to electrification over the next decade, aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

Japan’s auto-titan, Toyota’s R$11 billion investment plan for Brazil encompasses the production of new hybrid-flex vehicles and promises to generate 2,000 job opportunities. Of the total investment, 5 billion reais are earmarked for the production of a new compact hybrid-flex vehicle until 2026, with an additional 6 billion reais allocated for future projects until 2030. Alongside the new hybrid-flex model, Toyota plans to introduce another vehicle, specially tailored for the Brazilian market, although specific launch dates remain unconfirmed.

The company’s expansion plans include upgrading factories in Porto Feliz to manufacture engines with hybrid systems by 2025 and Sorocaba to commence battery production by 2026. Meanwhile, operations from the Indaiatuba unit will transition to Sorocaba between 2025 and 2026 as part of this strategic investment initiative.Top of Form

This January, U.S. legacy automaker General Motors unveiled plans to invest 7 billion reais (more than $1.4 billion) in Brazil from 2024 to 2028, aimed at bolstering sustainable mobility. This initiative marks the initial phase of GM's new investment cycle in Brazil, focused on enhancing competitiveness and operational sustainability.

The funding will refresh the vehicle lineup, advance technological innovations and establish new ventures. GM's commitment solidifies its position as the third-largest seller of cars and light commercial vehicles in Brazil, commanding a 15% market share according to Brazilian car dealer association Fenabrave, trailing only Fiat and Volkswagen in sales volume at the end of 2023. Through this investment, GM aims to not only strengthen its market presence but also drive forward sustainable mobility solutions in Brazil.

In February, Germany-based auto bigwig Volkswagen pledged an additional 9 billion reais (over $1.8 billion) to its Brazilian operations over the next five years, unveiling plans to launch 16 new models, including hybrid and electric vehicles. This marked a significant expansion of Volkswagen's previous investment plan in Brazil, more than doubling it to 16 billion reais and facilitating the production of four additional models.

Among the new additions are Volkswagen's first domestically produced hybrids, a fully electric model and a pickup truck. The pickup truck will be manufactured in Parana state, while the remaining models and a new hybrid engine will be produced across factories in Sao Paulo state. Additionally, Volkswagen aims to enhance vehicle safety by developing an advanced driver assistance system. With an increase in 2023 market share to 15.8%, selling over 345,000 units, Volkswagen continues to solidify its presence in the Brazilian automotive market.

Around three weeks following Volkswagen’s investment announcement, South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group unveiled plans to invest more than 5 billion reais (over $1.1 billion) in Brazil by 2032, to focus on advanced technology, particularly hybrid, electric, and green hydrogen cars. Hyundai currently operates a factory in Sao Paulo with an annual production capacity of 220,000 vehicles.

The company aims to establish itself as a premier EV brand in Brazil amid increasing competition in eco-friendly mobility. Notably, Hyundai Group will launch the Kia EV5, slated for mass production this year, and expand its Brazilian electrification lineup. It plans to develop a Brazil-optimized powertrain for hybrid Flexible-Fuel Vehicles, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions in the Brazilian market.

China's leading EV maker, BYD is also expanding its presence in Brazil. This week, the company commenced a 3 billion reais (more than $600 million) project to revamp an industrial complex formerly owned by Ford. Last year, BYD made headlines by selecting Brazil as the location for its inaugural factory outside of Asia.

The Brazilian complex is slated for completion by the end of 2024 or early 2025, with an anticipated annual production capacity of 150,000 units in its initial phase. Among the models to be manufactured are the Dolphin hatchback, Dolphin Mini, Song Plus SUV and Yuan Plus crossover. BYD's investment underscores Brazil's growing appeal as a strategic hub for electric vehicle production and highlights the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint.Top of Form

Last Word

Automakers are accelerating investments in Brazil due to government-led initiatives, tax incentives and market demand for cleaner transportation solutions. With this, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's vision for a “green” industrial revival seems to be coming true. With a clear focus on sustainability and innovation, Brazil is poised to become a key player in the global automotive industry, attracting significant investments and driving the transition toward greener mobility solutions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.