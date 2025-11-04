Auto Experts: Stop Buying These 4 Sports Cars Immediately

There’s nothing quite so thrilling as being behind the wheel of a sports car, especially when you’re on open roads. Your everyday Toyota Corolla won’t get you the same feeling of status either. But while you can get this experience at an budget-friendly price tag, some sports cars just aren’t worth getting — and not always because of the price.

GOBankingRates spoke with auto experts about which sports cars people should stop buying and why — below is what they said.

Maserati MC20

Starting price: $243,000

The Maserati MC20 has “supercar” performance and a sleek design that’s sure to turn heads. But its hefty price tag already keeps most buyers from purchasing it. This sports car starts at $243,000, per Car and Driver.

According to Qasim Shirazi, Midwest dealer director at Woodside Credit, the materials used for the interior don’t measure up to the cost. It doesn’t help that it experiences rapid depreciation, which makes it harder to sell at a decent price.

iSeeCars lists its typical five-year depreciation rate at 42.7%. This puts its typical resale value at just $136,885. If money’s a non-issue or you’re planning to keep your Maserati MC20 for the long haul, this might not be a problem.

BMW M6

Starting price: $119,800

BMW has long been known for its luxury cars and the M6 model is no different. But while newer versions — 2019 and up — might be worth the buy, Dean Diepholz, owner of German Car Accessories, advised steering clear of anything made from 2012 to 2018. Specifically, avoid the F06, F12 and F13 models made during this time. The BMW M6 can easily start at $119,800 (depending on the year), according to iSeeCars.

“They’re a super powerful car and a joy to drive, but the maintenance and upkeep costs can be significant,” he said. “The V8 twin-turbo engine is known to have mechanical issues and once you’re out of warranty, even basic repairs can set you back quite a lot.”

There’s also the matter of tech and features. Take the 2018 BMW M6 for example. According to Kelley Blue Book, much of what this luxury midsize car has to offer can be found in other sports cars — often for less money.

Lotus Emira

Starting price: $102,500

iSeeCars shows the Lotus Emira has a five-year depreciation rate of 29.1%, which is slower than other sports cars on this list. While this is a major plus, Shirazi offered several reasons why buyers might want to steer clear.

In particular, he noted that the V-6 version keeps its original Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5L engine, but that it feels dated for the price point. The sports car’s overall performance also hasn’t improved enough over earlier versions to justify the price tag. That price tag being $102,500 for the 2025 model, per Car and Driver.

Lexus RC F

Starting price: $68,320

The Lexus RC-F isn’t the most expensive sports car out there, but nor is it necessarily the best. According to Ruth Calkins, automotive expert at FindByPlate, this vehicle doesn’t quite live up to the expectation many sports car enthusiasts have.

“Its size and weight makes it less agile on the road, and for drivers looking to experience the thrills of a sports car, this lack can be just as disappointing as it is frustrating,” Calkins said.

The 2024 Lexus RC F starting price is $68,320 and Car and Driver rates the 2024 Lexus RC-F 6.5 out of 10, in part because of its weight and issues with acceleration and overall handling.

