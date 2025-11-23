Auto Experts Say Stop Buying These 7 Japanese Cars Immediately

Car shoppers are being warned to steer clear of several well-known Japanese models that could leave them with huge repair bills and disappointing ownership experiences. According to Alan Gelfand, mechanic and owner of German Car Depot, these vehicles exhibit chronic mechanical shortcomings that have been flagged by both independent technicians and reputable evaluations from major U.S. publications. Gelfand’s advice? Do research, get a pre-purchase inspection and prioritize reliability over brand name or first impressions.

According to Alan, these mechanical headaches often emerge before reaching 100,000 miles on the odometer, leaving buyers exposed when warranties run out. If you were considering buying any of the seven Japanese cars listed below, you might want to rethink it or ensure a comprehensive inspection to protect your wallet.

Nissan Altima

Starting price: $27,000

Nissan Altima’s CVT transmission is its biggest flaw, with experts at Car and Driver revealing that vibrations and sluggish acceleration are common, especially as vehicles age. “The Altima’s transmission often develops serious performance issues, including shuddering and loss of power, which can surface well before 100,000 miles,” Gelfand said.

Cars.com noted that CVT replacement can cost owners $3,500 or more once out of warranty. Typical warning signs include erratic acceleration, whining noises and high RPMS with little forward motion. According to Gelfand, “buyers will likely find more reliable choices in the Toyota Camry or Honda Accord because their transmissions are more robust and dependable long-term.”

Toyota RAV4 Prime (Plug-In Hybrid)

Starting price: $44,815

“[The] added complexity from the plug-in hybrid setup in the RAV4 Prime has led to concerns around battery cooling and electric/gas drivetrain failures,” said Lauren Fix, expert at Car Coach Reports. Consumer Reports documented owner frustration with system faults, electronics failure and lengthy repair times, including recalls on crucial hybrid systems. Electrical glitches — screen lockups, failed charging and battery warnings — are warning signs.

Instead, Fix recommended the Honda CR-V Hybrid or Toyota Highlander Hybrid for those seeking a proven hybrid SUV with a more stable reliability record.

Honda Passport

Starting price: $44,750

The Honda Passport’s first generation faces headaches like drivetrain vibrations, rear differential leaks and tricky electronic systems. According to Consumer Reports, owners reported repeated repairs to these components, sometimes even before 50,000 miles. “The high cost to fix these drivetrain parts after the warranty ends makes this SUV a risky investment,” Gelfand explained.

Look for warning lights, hard shifting or delayed AWD engagement, common symptoms of underlying problems. Instead, the Toyota 4Runner and Subaru Outback consistently earn higher reliability marks from both Gelfand and Consumer Reports.

Infiniti QX60

Starting price: $51,200

Luxury doesn’t mean longevity for the Infiniti QX60, which has earned poor marks for electrical and CVT problems. Owners on Edmunds documented sudden transmission failure and chronic electrical faults, often leading to expensive repairs and diminished resale value. “Repair bills can easily surpass the car’s worth as it ages, especially since premium service rates apply,” Gelfand said.

Transmission shuddering and frequent warning lights are telltale signs that trouble is brewing. The Acura MDX and Lexus RX are smarter luxury choices with superior reliability, according to Gelfand.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Starting price: $29,995

Fix singled out the Mitsubishi Outlander for unreliable electronics, drivetrain vibrations and spotty build quality — a position mirrored in Consumer Reports, which predicts only “average” reliability for recent models. Owners also reported issues with infotainment glitches, charging ports failing and service departments struggling to resolve repeated faults, per Cars.com.

Prospective buyers should be wary of warning lights, incomplete service histories and erratic idle or drivetrain noise. Fix pointed to the Toyota Highlander or Subaru Forester as smarter SUV investments for long-term peace of mind.

Subaru Ascent

Starting price: $39,995

The Subaru Ascent has been plagued by head gasket leaks, a decades-old issue for Subaru that still affects some newer models. According to a detailed review from Olive.com, Subaru owners reported graphite-coated gaskets failing around 100,000 miles, resulting in oil and coolant leaks. “Repairing these leaks isn’t cheap and the extra expenses tied to cooling and transmission systems make ownership much harder,” Gelfand explained.

Drivers may notice sweet coolant smells and frequent overheating, both indications of underlying engine trouble. For those prioritizing reliability in a three-row SUV, the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot are consistently recommended by both Gelfand and Consumer Reports.

Mazda CX-9

Starting price: $38,045

Mazda CX-9’s 2.5L turbocharged engine is prone to carbon buildup and turbo failure, especially when regular maintenance is skipped. The cost to replace a worn turbo can easily run $2,000 to $3,000 and fixing severe carbon deposits can require time-consuming, expensive cleanings, per MazdaWorld. “Power loss and oil-burning odors are classic red flags for this engine,” Alan said, a view backed by numerous owner forums. Gelfand recommended the naturally aspirated Mazda CX-5 or the Hyundai Palisade as less risky long-term options.

