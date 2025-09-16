Auto Experts Say Stop Buying These 6 SUVs Immediately

When shopping for an SUV, most buyers look for a mix of reliability, comfort, safety and performance. But according to auto experts, not every SUV lives up to its promises. Some have mechanical issues, dated designs or poor value for the money.

Here are the top SUVs experts say you should think twice about before driving off the lot.

Tesla Model X

Tesla’s Model X once stood out as a luxury electric SUV with futuristic design features. But experts now say it feels outdated and overpriced in 2025.

“With a starting MSRP north of $90,000, it’s difficult to justify when stacked against newer luxury EV (electric vehicle) rivals,” said Christopher Adam, director at Woodside Credit. “The flashy falcon wing doors, once a talking point, are now more often seen as gimmicky and impractical, while the overall design has aged into a bulbous, uninspired shape.”

Jeep Compass

This compact SUV markets itself as an affordable entry into the legendary Jeep brand but delivers a subpar experience across every metric that matters. “The Compass is underpowered and it has a sluggish acceleration that makes driving on highways stressful,” said Dale Gillespie, auto expert and chief operating officer of DirectKia. “It has terrible fuel management. It is thoroughly unreliable and in the long term, the maintenance costs more than the car itself.”

Beyond performance, the Compass also disappoints with its interior. It feels cramped compared to its competitors and offers limited cargo space. “Worst of all, the Compass doesn’t deliver the off-road capability that Jeep is famous for. It’s a vehicle that promises a lot but constantly under-delivers,” Gillespie added.

Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango has been on the market for years, but its dated technology is becoming impossible to ignore. “The current Dodge Durango is approaching its 15th birthday, making it one of the oldest SUVs still on sale,” Adam said. “While it still looks decent on the outside, its dated technology, aging underpinnings and Stellantis’ mixed reputation for reliability make it hard to recommend in today’s competitive SUV market.”

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover has a reputation for luxury SUVs, but the Discovery has proven to be more of a headache than a status symbol for many owners. “As a luxury SUV, it’s not exactly surprising that maintenance and repairs for this vehicle would cost so much,” said Ruth Calkins, auto expert and general manager at Findbyplate. “The surprise and disappointment, however, is in its poor off-road performance despite its hefty price tag.”

Ford EcoSport

While Ford discontinued the EcoSport, Gillespie said it’s one of the SUVs that deserves no sales. “Its engine options are weak and it produces lackluster power. The ride quality feels choppy and unrefined on anything that isn’t a completely smooth pavement,” Gillespie added. “The back seat space is small, so it is not an option for families or tall people. In fact, it is an overpriced, low-quality vehicle.”

Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas may appear like a practical family SUV, but experts warn that it brings with it a host of reliability issues. “Owning this SUV comes with the burden of constantly having to deal with brake issues, electrical system problems and faulty forward collision avoidance systems, all of which are major problems that rob owners of the satisfaction of owning a safe and dependable vehicle,” Calkins said.

