Auto ETF (CARZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 34.3% from its 52-week low of $46.26 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

CARZ in Focus

The underlying S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected. CARZ charges 70 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The fund is heavy on Nvidia (5.93%), Apple (5.0%), Taiwan Semiconductor (4.97%) and Tesla (4.52%) and most of these stocks have been on an uptrend on AI initiatives.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, CARZ has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.