Authors sue Meta, Microsoft, Bloomberg in latest AI copyright clash

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A group of writers including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and best-selling Christian author Lysa TerKeurst have filed a lawsuit in New York federal court that accuses Meta META.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Bloomberg of using their work to train artificial intelligence-based chatbots without permission.

The proposed class-action copyright lawsuit filed on Tuesday said that the companies used the controversial "Books3" dataset, which the writers said contains thousands of pirated books, to teach their large-language models how to respond to human prompts.

The lawsuit also accused AI research group EleutherAI of copyright infringement for allegedly providing data used to train the companies' systems that includes Books3.

A Bloomberg spokesperson said on Wednesday that the company was not using Books3 to train commercial versions of its chatbot BloombergGPT, though it used the dataset to train its research model. Representatives for the other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit on Wednesday.

"Too many companies have been advancing artificial intelligence systems and large language models by all means necessary—including theft of our authors' books," the authors' attorneys said in a statement on Wednesday. "We're not opposed to innovation; we're opposed to the theft behind the innovation.

Copyright holders including visual artists and other authors have also filed recent lawsuits against major tech companies over the unauthorized use of their content to train generative AI systems. AI companies have argued that their use of the data is protected by U.S. copyright law's fair-use doctrine.

Many of the author lawsuits center on Books3, which allegedly includes text from thousands of books taken from illegal internet "shadow libraries." Huckabee, TerKeurst, and writers David Kinnaman, Tsh Oxenreider and John Blase told the court that their books were part of the dataset and misused to train Meta's Llama 2 large-language model, developed in partnership with Microsoft, and Bloomberg's BloombergGPT.

The authors said the companies "illicitly gained an enormous amount of value" from their books. They asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order blocking the misuse of their work.

The case is Huckabee v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-09152.

For Huckabee: Seth Haines and Tim Hutchinson of RMP Law; Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group; Adam Levitt, Amy Keller and Greg Gutzler of DiCello Levitt

For the defendants: attorney information not yet available

