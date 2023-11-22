News & Insights

US Markets

Authorities monitoring incident on bridge in Niagara Falls, NY governor says

November 22, 2023 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authorities in New York state are "closely monitoring" an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and state agencies are on site, New York Governor Kathy Hocul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Local media WIVB reported earlier that all four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the Rainbow Bridge. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Border agency officials in the United States had no immediate comment, while their Canadian counterparts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Katharine Jackson; editing by SUsan Heavey)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.