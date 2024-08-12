Author Aaron van Wirdum Appointed Bitcoin Magazine Editor In Chief

Bitcoin Magazine is excited to announce that veteran reporter and author Aaron van Wirdum has been named Editor in Chief, a position he formerly held from 2021 to 2022.

The appointment follows his sabbatical in 2020 to write “The Genesis Book: The Story of the People and Projects That Inspired Bitcoin,” released by Bitcoin Magazine Books in 2024.

Known for reporting on Bitcoin privacy, scalability, Core releases, and more since 2013, van Wirdum brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Bitcoin Magazine’s editorial room. A pioneer in the space, van Wirdum is the industry’s preeminent technical reporter.

“Bitcoin Magazine has always been a leader in Bitcoin technical reporting. I’m excited to work with a strong staff of industry veterans to continue this tradition,” van Wirdum said. “Bitcoin is a technology that will continue to improve and advance, and I believe Bitcoin Magazine can play a key role in facilitating this necessary dialogue with the community.”

Van Wirdum will be leading the editorial team in producing high-quality, insightful content revolving around the most important topics of discussion in Bitcoin, as well as resuming a leading role in publishing its quarterly magazine, which reaches thousands of subscribers.

His deep understanding of Bitcoin’s technical and economic aspects will undoubtedly enhance the publication’s coverage and analysis, providing readers with reliable and informative content.

“Aaron van Wirdum has long defined Bitcoin Magazine’s editorial product and ethos,” said Mike Germano, President and Publisher of Bitcoin Magazine. “We look forward to having him lead our staff at a time when presidents, senators, and celebrities are joining our readership’s ranks.”

For editorial submissions or comments, Aaron can be reached via email at aaron@btcmedia.org.

