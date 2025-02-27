authID to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

authID will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by a webcast discussion.

authID, a provider of biometric identity verification solutions, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 13, 2025, after market close. Following the release, CEO Rhon Daguro and CFO Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and corporate updates, with access available through a registration link. Participants are encouraged to join early for the live Q&A session. The company specializes in preventing identity fraud and account takeover through its patented biometric identity platform, ensuring a seamless user experience while safeguarding against cyber threats without storing biometric data.

Potential Positives

authID is set to release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, signaling transparency and accountability to investors.

The webcast hosted by the CEO and CFO indicates a commitment to engage with shareholders and provide insights on the company's performance and strategy.

authID's innovative biometric identity platform, boasting features like a 1-to-1-billion false match rate and no biometric data storage, highlights the company's strong positioning in the cybersecurity market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial expectations or guidance, which may leave investors concerned about the company's future performance.

There is no mention of significant milestones, partnerships, or developments that may demonstrate growth or progress in the business, potentially indicating stagnation.

The announcement of earnings results and a webcast discussion may imply that the company is preparing to address investor concerns or negative trends in its financial performance.

FAQ

What date will authID announce its financial results?

authID will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on March 13, 2025.

How can I participate in the authIDearnings call

Participants can access a registration link to receive dial-in details for theearnings call

What time is the authIDearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis set for 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2025.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of authID's website.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the event will be available for 90 days on authID’s Investor Relations Events page.

$AUID Insider Trading Activity

$AUID insiders have traded $AUID stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS ROBERT SZOKE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,101 shares for an estimated $78,297 .

. KEN JISSER purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $51,840

MICHAEL CHARLES THOMPSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $32,462

RHONIEL DAGURO (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AUID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AUID stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer, Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.





To participate on the live conference call, please access this



registration link



and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at investors.authid.ai. Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.





A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at



authID’s Investor Relations Events



About authID Inc.







authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.



Contact us



to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.







Investor Relations Contact







Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







AUID@gateway-grp.com





