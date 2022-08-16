Authentic Brands to buy Ted Baker for about $254 mln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands AUTH.N has agreed to buy Ted Baker TED.L in a deal that values the British fashion chain at about 211 million pounds ($254.26 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.