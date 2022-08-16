Authentic Brands to buy Ted Baker for about $254 mln

US Markets

Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands has agreed to buy Ted Baker in a deal that values the British fashion chain at about 211 million pounds ($254.26 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds)

