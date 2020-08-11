Authentic Brands and SPARC clinch deal for Brooks Brothers

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. apparel retailer Brooks Brothers said late on Tuesday it would be bought by SPARC Group LLC and Authentic Brands Group LLC after they increased their offer to $325 million.

SPARC has agreed to continue operating at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations as part of the deal.

Brooks Brothers, famous for its bespoke men's suits, said a hearing to approve the sale was currently scheduled for Aug. 14.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.