Authentic Brands and SPARC clinch deal for Brooks Brothers

U.S. apparel retailer Brooks Brothers said late on Tuesday it would be bought by SPARC Group LLC and Authentic Brands Group LLC after they increased their offer to $325 million.

SPARC has agreed to continue operating at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations as part of the deal.

Brooks Brothers, famous for its bespoke men's suits, said a hearing to approve the sale was currently scheduled for Aug. 14.

