Autel Intelligent Technology (SHSE:688208) Price Target Increased by 13.29% to 43.60

The average one-year price target for Autel Intelligent Technology (SHSE:688208) has been revised to CN¥43.60 / share. This is an increase of 13.29% from the prior estimate of CN¥38.48 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥35.93 to a high of CN¥52.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥39.22 / share.

Autel Intelligent Technology Maintains 1.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.96% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autel Intelligent Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 688208 is 0.08%, an increase of 37.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.00% to 2,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688208 by 16.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 34.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688208 by 12.63% over the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 178K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 32.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 688208 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 132K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 34.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 688208 by 44.14% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 36.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 688208 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

