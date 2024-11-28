Autagco Ltd. Rebrands on Singapore Exchange

Lifebrandz Ltd. (SG:1D3) has released an update.

Autagco Ltd., formerly known as LifeBrandz Ltd., has announced a change in its trading counter name on the Singapore Exchange from ‘LifeBrandz’ to ‘Autagco’, effective November 29, 2024. The trading code ‘1D3’ will remain the same. This rebranding move marks a significant step for the company as it continues to consolidate its identity in the market.

