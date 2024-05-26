Auswide Bank Reports Steady Growth Amid Market Challenges

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has announced a steady growth in its home loan portfolio, with a year-to-date increase of 2% and a projected net interest margin (NIM) improvement as fixed-rate loans mature and reprice. Despite challenging market conditions and high funding costs, the bank has managed operating expenses well, with an under 3% increase and has maintained a strong capital position with a low arrears level. Additionally, the bank forecasts its unaudited Net Profit after Tax to be between $10.9m and $11.3m for FY24.

