Auswide Bank Postpones MyState Acquisition Meeting

Auswide Bank Ltd has postponed its Scheme Meeting to acquire MyState Bank Limited shares from December 2024 to February 2025 due to pending regulatory approvals. The delay allows Auswide more time to secure necessary consents from APRA, with the anticipated announcement of application outcomes in early 2025. Investors should note the revised timeline, which impacts key dates for shareholder votes and trading activities.

