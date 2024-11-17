Auswide Bank Ltd Optimistic Amidst Challenging Year

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024, with rising interest rates impacting its net interest margins and profitability, leading to shareholder disappointment. The bank is optimistic about improving margins as fixed-rate portfolios mature and plans to enhance lower-cost deposit channels. With a focus on home lending retention and diversification in funding markets, Auswide seeks growth through strategic partnerships and improved customer experiences.

