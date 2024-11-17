News & Insights

Stocks

Auswide Bank Ltd Optimistic Amidst Challenging Year

November 17, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Auswide Bank Ltd faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024, with rising interest rates impacting its net interest margins and profitability, leading to shareholder disappointment. The bank is optimistic about improving margins as fixed-rate portfolios mature and plans to enhance lower-cost deposit channels. With a focus on home lending retention and diversification in funding markets, Auswide seeks growth through strategic partnerships and improved customer experiences.

For further insights into AU:ABA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.