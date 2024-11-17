Auswide Bank Ltd Hosts 2024 Annual Meeting

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting to discuss its operational performance and future outlook. The bank, which transitioned from a building society to a publicly listed bank in 2015, offers a wide range of banking services across Australia through multiple channels. Investors and stakeholders can participate in the meeting at the Brisbane venue or online.

