Auswide Bank Ltd Hosts 2024 Annual Meeting

November 17, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting to discuss its operational performance and future outlook. The bank, which transitioned from a building society to a publicly listed bank in 2015, offers a wide range of banking services across Australia through multiple channels. Investors and stakeholders can participate in the meeting at the Brisbane venue or online.

