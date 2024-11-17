Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Successful AGM Results

Auswide Bank Ltd. (AU:ABA) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded successfully, with all resolutions passed by poll. The bank, which is Australia’s tenth and Queensland’s third Australian-owned bank, continues to offer a wide range of personal and business banking products through various channels. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder support for the bank’s strategic directions.

