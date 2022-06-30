Austria's WIFO revises up 2022 forecast but warns economy losing steam

Austria's economic recovery is losing steam, the WIFO institute said on Thursday, even as its outlook for 2022 improved.

Austrian gross domestic product is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023 in real terms, the think tank said, after predicting increases of 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively, in March.

"This sounds like a booming economy, but the growth will be felt by the public in only a diminished way," WIFO Director Gabriel Felbermayr said.

The IHS institute also slightly raised its GDP forecast for this year, saying it expects Austria's economy to grow by 3.8%, up from the 3.6% it had predicted in March.

The institute also sees 2023 GDP growth of only 1.4%.

Inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine are slowing down the country's recovery, said the institutes, which predict the inflation rate to come in at more than 7% this year.

