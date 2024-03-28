Austria's Wienerberger has sold Russia plants, report says

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger WBSV.VI has exited the Russian market, selling its factories in the Vladimir and Tatarstan regions, business daily RBC reported on Thursday, citing the company and Russian corporate filings.

The new owner of Wienerberger's assets is Russian company Stroymiks, which is already active in the construction sector, according to the state register of legal entities.

The parties did not disclose the financial details of the deal. Wienerberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June 2022, the company said its local management would take over its Russian business through a management buyout.

The corporate exodus from Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine has cost foreign companies more than $107 billion in writedowns and lost revenue, a Reuters analysis of company filings and statements showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

