Austria's Verbund pulls out of bidding for EDP's hydro assets

Contributor
Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Austrian utility Verbund VERB.VI has pulled out of the bidding for EDP-Energia de Portugal's EDP.LS hydro assets, a spokeswoman for Verbund said on Friday.

Verbund was one of five companies shortlisted to submit binding offers for the assets, worth around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

