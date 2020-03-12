Austria's Verbund interested in OMV's stake in gas pipeline operator

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austrian utility Verbund VERB.VI said on Thursday it was evaluating the buy of energy group OMV's OMVV.VI 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria.

OMV plans to up its stake in plastics maker Borealis for $4.7 billion and could need the money to fund it.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

