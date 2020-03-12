Austria's Verbund interested in OMV's stake in gas pipeline operator

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austrian utility Verbund said on Thursday it was evaluating the buy of energy group OMV's 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria.

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austrian utility Verbund VERB.VI said on Thursday it was evaluating the buy of energy group OMV's OMVV.VI 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria.

OMV plans to up its stake in plastics maker Borealis for $4.7 billion and could need the money to fund it.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters