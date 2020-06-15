Austria's Verbund bids for OMV's stake in gas pipeline operator

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Austrian utility Verbund VERB.VI has made a binding offer for OMV's OMVV.VI 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria, it said on Monday.

Verbund did not give financial details of the proposed deal. In 2016 OMV sold a 49% stake in Gas Connect for 601 million euros ($678 million) to German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE and Italian gas grid company Snam SRG.MI.

The oil and gas group said in March that it plans to sell its remaining stake in Gas Connect Austria among other assets, and was in exclusive talks with Verbund.

"The offer is subject to agreement between Verbund and OMV on the transaction contracts and the approval of the supervisory board. The offer is otherwise confidential," Verbund said.

OMV wants to sell $2.3 billion of assets by the end of next year to help fund a $4.7 billion deal to make it the majority owner of plastics maker Borealis.

OMV had no immediate comment on the announcement.

($1 = 0.8870 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.