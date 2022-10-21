Austria's Uniqa looking into complete Russia exit - CEO

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Austrian insurance company Uniqa UNIQ.VI is looking into the possibility of a complete exit from Russia, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We want out but this will take quite some time yet," Andreas Brandstetter said at the Gewinnmesse conference for shareholders in Vienna.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

